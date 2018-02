Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PECKVILLE -- A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Lackawanna County.

Police say the woman was hit around 7 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street in Peckville.

The coroner said Donna M. Wasilchak, 62, of Blakely, died at the scene.

Investigators said no charges have been filed at this time.

The crash is under investigation.