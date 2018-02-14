× Interstate 84 is Closed in Wayne, Pike Counties Due to Icy Conditions, Crashes

PIKE COUNTY — A highway is closed in Wayne and Pike Counties due to several crashes and icy conditions on Wednesday.

According to the Tafton fire chief, Interstate 84 is closed from Exit 17 (Hamlin/Newfoundland) to the New York State line.

The chief says there are about 16 crashes.

“People keep coming on and wrecking we’re running out of resources,” Tafton Fire Chief Mike Miller.

I-84 is closed in both directions.

