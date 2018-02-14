School Closings And Delays

Interstate 84 is Closed in Wayne, Pike Counties Due to Icy Conditions, Crashes

Posted 8:09 am, February 14, 2018, by , Updated at 08:11AM, February 14, 2018

PIKE COUNTY — A highway is closed in Wayne and Pike Counties due to several crashes and icy conditions on Wednesday.

According to the Tafton fire chief, Interstate 84 is closed from Exit 17 (Hamlin/Newfoundland) to the New York State line.

The chief says there are about 16 crashes.

“People keep coming on and wrecking we’re running out of resources,” Tafton Fire Chief Mike Miller.

I-84 is closed in both directions.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s