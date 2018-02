Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENOX TOWNSHIP -- Emergency workers are also working on a big crash in Susquehanna County.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday on Interstate 81 south near Lenox.

Interstate 81 is closed in both directions.

There are reports of multiple tractor trailers crashed and off the road.

Officials haven't said how many people are hurt or how badly here in Susquehanna County.

