Icy Roads in Luzerne County

Posted 6:34 am, February 14, 2018, by , Updated at 06:33AM, February 14, 2018

FOSTER TOWNSHIP -- Slippery roads could be to blame for a crash in Luzerne County.

Troopers say the road was icy when a big rig slid off Interstate 80 east near Mountain Top around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

While they were helping him, another big rig went off the road and down a hill.

Interstate 80 was closed for about two and a half hours while crews cleaned up.

State police say the highway is expected to be down to one lane to pull those wrecked trucks out later Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

