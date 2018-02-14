UPDATE: One Lane of I-380 South Back Open After Crashes in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP -- A highway in Lackawanna County is closed due to two crashes.

A bus rolled over on Interstate 380 near Daleville around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say there were nine passengers on the bus when it crashed, as well as the driver.

No one was seriously hurt. They were taken to the hospital to get checked out.

A box truck also crashed not too far from the bus. There is no word if anyone was hurt in that crash.

One lane of I-380 south reopened around 6 a.m. on between the Daleville and Gouldsboro exits.

Traffic is backed up about three miles.

This is a developing story, check back for updates