Fish Dinner on Ash Wednesday

WILLIAMSPORT -- Jackie Harris from Williamsport is planning to cook a homemade meal this Valentine's Day.

"With our fish, you can have scallop potatoes, macaroni and cheese," said Jackie Harris.

The spread isn’t for a special sweetie. Harris is helping to cook a big fish meal in the parish center next to St. Joseph the Worker's in Williamsport in observance of Ash Wednesday. The church hopes to serve hundreds in the community this Lenten season. That includes those who plan to stay away from meat this Ash Wednesday.

"The dinners are different. Usually, Fridays are good, very good. Ash Wednesday is very good," said Charlene Eiswerth.

The group of parishioners in Williamsport will be serving fish at the same time as a group of volunteers in Old Lycoming Township.

"We have fried, and there are a lot of people who like fried and not baked and the other way around," said Larry Dincher.

Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company hopes to serve hundreds at its fish fry.

By the time the fish is fried, volunteers tell us the entire community room is filled. With about 400 hungry customers to feed, firefighters tell us the kitchen can get busy.

"Organized chaos. We've been doing it a while so we don't have too many hiccups anymore," said Dincher.

Volunteer firefighter Larry Dincher tells NewsWatch 16 this is the biggest fundraiser for firefighters. With Valentine's Day on the same day as Ash Wednesday this year they’re hoping to make even more money.

“We could end up being swamped,” said Dincher.

Both organizations will hold several fish dinners leading up to Easter next month.