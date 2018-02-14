Jimmy Coles catches up with Rich Grippi and Nate Fangio for this halftime feature.
Dunmore Halftime
-
Live Hardwood Action on WNEP!
-
Pottsville’s Eli Wood and Ian Renninger
-
Blue Mountain’s Drew Grace and HS Tour
-
Mid Valley Tops Dunmore 41-28 in Boys Basketball
-
Dunmore Boys Top Holy Cross 55-50 at Lynett Tournament
-
-
Dunmore Girls Beat Scranton in Lynett Semifinals
-
Abington Heights Boys Beat Dunmore as Bianchi Nears Milestone
-
Crash in Dunmore Sends One to the Hospital
-
Dunmore DPW Worker Critically Injured After Falling From Garbage Truck
-
Pedestrian Hurt in Dunmore Crash
-
-
Talkback 16: Super Bowl
-
Thief on the Run After Bank Robbery in Dunmore
-
Chili Cook-off Benefits Dunmore Marching Band