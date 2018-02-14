LIVE COVERAGE: At least 19 Dead in Florida School Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Driver Charged After Pedestrian Hit, Killed

Posted 11:18 pm, February 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:17PM, February 14, 2018

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A driver has been charged almost one year after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Lycoming County.

Gary Worth, 70, of Muncy, now faces charges in connection with the death of Cheney Orwig.

State police say the 29-year-old victim from Montoursville was hit while crossing Lycoming Mall Drive last year.

Troopers say Worth initially left the scene but came back an hour later and told troopers what happened.

Worth was charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury, careless driving, and failure to render aid.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s