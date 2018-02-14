× Driver Charged After Pedestrian Hit, Killed

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A driver has been charged almost one year after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Lycoming County.

Gary Worth, 70, of Muncy, now faces charges in connection with the death of Cheney Orwig.

State police say the 29-year-old victim from Montoursville was hit while crossing Lycoming Mall Drive last year.

Troopers say Worth initially left the scene but came back an hour later and told troopers what happened.

Worth was charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury, careless driving, and failure to render aid.