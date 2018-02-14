Berwick’s Jayson Terdiman Competes in South Korea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PYEONGCHANG -- Clarks Summit native Adam Rippon already took center stage at the winter Olympics. On Wednesday, it was Berwick native Jayson Terdiman's turn.

Terdiman finished 10th in the doubles luge competition in South Korea.

The luge event wraps up Thursday with the team relay. It will be up to Team USA's coaches whether Terdiman and his partner compete.

Whatever happens, Terdiman is living in the moment.

"Halfway around the world, 7,000 miles away from my hometown of Berwick, PA. When I think about it, it's pretty amazing," Terdiman said. "But being here for the 2018 games is amazing. I've had an amazing experience so far. The Korean people have been super hospitable, and everyone is making sure we enjoy ourselves as much as we're here."

Terdiman's parents were in South Korea for their son's big day. They told Newswatch 16 earlier this month they're grateful for all the support here at home.