Ashes to Go in Monroe County

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- It's not only Valentine's Day but it's also Ash Wednesday, and a church in Monroe County is providing ashes on the go.
Zion United Lutheran Church in Chestnuthill Township, near Brodheadsville, is offering the drive-thru ashes.
On Ash Wednesday, ministers and priests traditionally put a cross of ashes on worshippers' foreheads.
Church members tell us the service in Monroe County is for people who are too busy to attend Ash Wednesday services.
40.925933 -75.381250
2 comments
Get it together
They are not true Catholics, they cant sacrifice to go mass pure LAZY. Jesus sacrificed much more
John Williams
Right, not Catholic, they are Lutheran, per the article. Why compare and judge, Jesus didn’t.