Ashes to Go in Monroe County

February 14, 2018

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- It's not only Valentine's Day but it's also Ash Wednesday, and a church in Monroe County is providing ashes on the go.

Zion United Lutheran Church in Chestnuthill Township, near Brodheadsville, is offering the drive-thru ashes.

On Ash Wednesday, ministers and priests traditionally put a cross of ashes on worshippers' foreheads.

Church members tell us the service in Monroe County is for people who are too busy to attend Ash Wednesday services.

