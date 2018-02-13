Woodland Way: Publishing Is a ‘Family Affair’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT -- Inside a home in Clarks Summit, something special is happening.

"Our mission is to publish books that promote things like kindness, respect, empathy, resilience, and laughter. I think that those five particular values are really important for a growing family and for parents to share with their children," said Sarah Dawgert, co-founder of Woodland Way.

Sarah Dawgert and Jim McVety are parents turned publishers. They started Woodland Way in 2015 and run the business from their home.

This isn't just any publishing company.

"One of our main goals is to give kids and the adults that care about them a chance to find the joy in the world around them and see great values in fun, colorful stories," McVety said. "We like to think we're contributing something special."

It truly is a family affair. The McVety kids -- Owen, Anna, and Maya -- help with editing, putting together cards, and more.

And Sarah Dawgert's sister is an author and illustrator of some of the books.

"'Even in my Monster Hat' was written for my daughter Anna who is a quiet but very strong person, and the book was really written for her in mind," Dawgert said.

Each book here has a special message.

"It's about being who you are, being true to yourself, so we really honor kids who are quiet. We honor anyone who has emotions, so long as you're genuine and authentic, then that's what makes you special," McVety explained.

Woodland Way has published six children's books with more on the way. There are cards, prints, and games, too.

"We'd love to expand more, maybe take on some more authors and illustrators, and just sort of see where it takes us," said Dawgert.

For more information on Woodland Way, click here.