Woman Accused of Stealing from Fire Department Social Club

BUTLER TOWNSHIP -- Theft charges have been filed in Luzerne County after more than $11,000 went missing from a fire department's social club.
According to arrest papers. Diane Bereznek, 64, of Drums, the bar manager of the Butler Township Fire Department's social club, was the only one who had access to the money.
She told authorities instead of making deposits, she used the money to pay out winnings of games of chance even though she was not supposed to.
41.021621 -75.965057
3 comments
Sheesh
Here we go again! This is why I never donate to these scammers. Well at least she didn’t molest any children that we know of.
HAL 9000
Right you are, Ken, and that job is left up to the Chiefs. Maybe, she knows that there’s nothing to worry about if a woman is caught embezzling in NEPA. So…….no worries, I suppose.
Ken
Absolutely correct Hal. No worries here! Sheesh!