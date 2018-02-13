Woman Accused of Stealing from Fire Department Social Club

Posted 5:45 pm, February 13, 2018, by , Updated at 04:32PM, February 13, 2018

BUTLER TOWNSHIP -- Theft charges have been filed in Luzerne County after more than $11,000 went missing from a fire department's social club.

According to arrest papers. Diane Bereznek, 64, of Drums, the bar manager of the Butler Township Fire Department's social club, was the only one who had access to the money.

She told authorities instead of making deposits, she used the money to pay out winnings of games of chance even though she was not supposed to.

