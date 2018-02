Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A man wounded in a shooting in Wilkes-Barre has died.

The Luzerne County District Attorney's office confirmed on Tuesday that Trevor Oliver, 41, died.

According to court documents, Oliver and his girlfriend, Vanesa Batista, 39, were shot in a home along Hutson Street on February 7. Batista survived.

Batista told police someone knocked on the door, and when she opened it, a man shot her and Oliver.

So far, no arrests have been made.