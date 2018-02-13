White House Wants to Deliver Food to the Poor, Blue Apron-Style, in Place of Some Food Stamps

WASHINGTON — Think of it as Blue Apron for food stamp recipients.
That’s how Budget Director Mick Mulvaney described the Trump administration’s proposal to replace nearly half of poor Americans’ monthly cash benefits with a box of food. It would affect households that receive at least $90 a month in food stamps, or roughly 38 million people.
“USDA America’s Harvest Box is a bold, innovative approach to providing nutritious food to people who need assistance feeding themselves and their families — and all of it is homegrown by American farmers and producers,” said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in a statement. “It maintains the same level of food value as SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] participants currently receive, provides states flexibility in administering the program, and is responsible to the taxpayers.”
Part of the president’s fiscal 2019 budget blueprint, the idea immediately sparked concerns and questions among consumer advocates and food retailers. They feared it would upend a much-needed benefit for more than 80% of those in the program.
Here’s how it would work:
Instead of receiving all their food stamp funds, households would get a box of food that the government describes as nutritious and 100% grown and produced in the U.S. The “USDA America’s Harvest Box” would contain items such as shelf-stable milk, juice, grains, cereals, pasta, peanut butter, beans, canned meat, poultry or fish, and canned fruits and vegetables. The box would be valued at about half of the SNAP recipient’s monthly benefit. The remainder of their benefits would be given to them on electronic benefit cards, as before.
The administration didn’t detail exactly how families would receive the food boxes, saying states could distribute them through existing infrastructure, partnerships or directly to residences through delivery services.
The proposal would save nearly $130 billion over 10 years, as well as improve the nutritional value of the program and reduce the potential for fraud, according to the administration.
Consumer advocates, however, questioned whether the federal government could save that much money by purchasing and distributing food on its own. Also, they were concerned that families would not know what food they would get in advance nor have any choice regarding what they receive. Plus, it could be difficult for families to pick up the box, especially if they don’t have a car.
“It’s a risky scheme that threatens families’ ability to put food on the table,” said Stacy Dean, vice president for food assistance policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
28 comments
JessicaInWilliamsport
A surplus idea like back in the past is a good idea, but perhaps due to the concerns raised here it shouldn’t entirely replace food stamps, but complement it. Either have folks pick up the food themselves or if they are homebound, fill out a card that has alternatives for folks allergic to peanut butter or dairy products. I think perhaps classes in home economics need to be taught again. If this idea was truly like a “Blue Apron”, where FRESH food was delivered along with easy to follow instructions on how to cook a nutritious meal, the idea would have a whole lot of merit….but also cost a whole lot more. I would think the solution would be something in between. I mean if WIC can dictate some of what can be bought via vouchers, perhaps go the voucher route to guarantee certain foods are purchased (making sure there are dairy-free, gluten free, peanut free, etc options available). You have to remember the positive impact on the local economy that SNAP has as well, just look it up if you don’t believe me.
Jeff Woehrle
Welfare programs are darlings of democrats, as the programs are rife with fraud and abuse.
Get food to those who need it. Sounds like a perfect solution.
God Bless President Trump.
Jane Dose
You can tell who the people sitting home on welfare are!!
🤔
Shelf stable milk, canned meat? Are you for real? Tell me how that is considered nutritious food? Look at all the crap that’s in there. Not everyone wastes food stamps. They should actually fix the program where families that actually do work and can’t make it receive the help not the ones that sit at home have a dozen kids and drink, smoke and do drugs.. they should be made to go find a job like everyone else. It sux when both parents work and still struggle but they say you make too much money you’re not eligible. What a crock of poo. But yet they give all of the lazy people everything. I’m not talking about the people on disability I’m talking the ones who refuse to work just to stay on the system. Just doesn’t make sense. The whole system is backwards!!!
barb
WRONG it would not be healthier.Peanut butter plus you have so many allegeric to it,,canned fruits and vegetables.juices are LOADED with sugar or salt. Most of the canned meats are super loaded with grease, so some of these idiotic ideas are worse off for people,but what do you expect for someone to is trying to DICTATE to everyone!\
Control
Just another way to slowly kill off the population. Shit food full of GMOs and cancer causing agents
as opposed to???
Really? It’s not much different from the garbage I see being bought with food stamps like junk food and cubes of soda!
Marie
No
Jane Dose
Please!! Get rid of welfare!!! It’s killing our country!! Financially and mentally!! My husband and I work full time with a baby in daycare and I hear way too often “Why don’t you quit and go on welfare?” this is the sick mentality today!! People are making this a career choice! And most of the sell their food stamps for drug money! I’ve had women brag to me about how they can’t even spend all the food stamps they get because it’s more than they need. This is wrong!! It used to be that fathers worked to provide and mothers stayed home to raise the family but today both need to work to support the scumbags that stay home!! It’s not fair!! I’m sick of my money paying for them to stay home!! It should belong to MY family!!!
Too bad
Tell that to the homeless Vets that fought for your freedom to whine. What about homeless and hungry vets? You would not have a clue because you already have judged without seeing all the way around, full circle. Ps. Don’t have anymore kids if you are struggling this much. No more.
Jane Dose
1st…my husband and I are not struggling. Still doesn’t mean I want my money paying for anyone who chooses not to work. 2nd…our country gives little to nothing to the homeless vets. It’s disgusting how we throw them away after they serve our country. It’s a bigger shame that we will give money to healthy people who choose to be scumbags.
JessicaInWilliamsport
More of your tax dollars are wasted on the military industrial complex for planes that don’t fly, hammers that are upsold at exorbitant prices and wars we don’t need to be involved in. Oh, and on golf trips to Mar-A-Lago etc that line the pockets of 45 since we pay for the secret service to stay there. The locals have to pay extra for their police to be pulled away from doing their jobs to protect that joker.
Frank kabinsky
What’s next how about get a job and buy the food on your own that your not allergic to DAAAAAAAAA!
JessicaInWilliamsport
Many if not MOST SNAP recipients do have jobs, it’s just that the wages aren’t enough to keep them afloat. Some have 2-3 jobs (look it up if you don’t believe me) Your comment shows your ignorance.
Tracy L Miller
How can he do that he don’t know everyone alergeas first food stamps then whats next
Kevin E. Kwiatek
Found on facebook.
traveler
Problem is they’ll have to pay someone else to deliver it. So how does this save money?
Rosebush
That was my question. You have to pay more people to deliver, warehouse etc! Probably won’t work like most of this Presidents scheme’s!
Me
Wow, I guess someone will have to work to deliver the food. Or even worse the recipient would have to go pick it up!!
Shawn
Someone will than get employment and not need to be on welfare
RITA
This would eliminate a lot of fraud and waste that exists within the system. Recipients would lose their drug money they get by selling their food stamp card. Don’t give them money-send them a box of food
Dorthy Gibbens
Welfare reform is coming soon this sounds like a good idea this way the baby momma won’t need the donor in tow to pick out the goods that sell quick it will help motivate people to get a job at least the donor for now!
Control
You are pathetic. People that have jobs still qualify for medical assistance and foodstamps. They fall in a certain bracket but they work. And still qualify. Complain about the cash assistance part. That is where the problem is.
Me
This is a great idea! I know of people who “sell” their food Stamps. They tell someone I’ll buy you so much groceries for so much dope!
Roxy
People will always find a way to get drugs if they really want them. What they need to do is educate people how to shop. I see more people wasting their food stamps because they don’t know how to shop. Cases of energy drinks & stupid shit like that instead of actual food. I receive snap benefits & we eat pretty good because I know how to shop. I’m disabled & my husband works. Sending out boxes of food is not the answer. Like someone else said you’ve got to account for peoples allergies and other things like that. And Trump wants to leave the delivery costs on the individual states. How is that gonna save money? It might save the federal government money but it’s gonna screw individual states.
Jodi Lang
Wasn’t this called surplus food in the 60;s and 70’s? What about food allergies? Just having some foods in contact with items people are highly sensitive to can cause real life emergencies for some people! And not everyone can eat all things simply due to special diets ,as for diabetics.
coach
Steak did somebody say steak !!!!!
Good idea
it worked b4, so why not now.
The gov’t gave surplus cheese/milk/peanut butter etc. My grandmother used to receive.
I think this is a great idea. So the recipients do not get shrimp/ steak etc using the benefit.