Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYPHANT -- Police are searching for a person who damaged a vehicle with an explosive device in Lackawanna County.

Surveillance video provided by the Olyphant Police Department shows someone walk up to a car and place something on the hood.

Moments later, it explodes.

It happened on February 6 on the 700 block of East Lackawanna Avenue in Olyphant.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information, call Olyphant police at 570-489-1221.