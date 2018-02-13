Up to 17 Years in Prison for Abuse of Teen Girls

STROUDSBURG — A man was sentenced to four to 17 years behind bars for molesting two girls in Monroe County.

Raymond Bender pleaded no contest last year to corruption of minors charges. A no-contest plea means he doesn’t admit guilt but is sentenced as if he did.

A judge sentenced Bender to 52 to 104 months in prison.

State police say Bender inappropriately touched the girls,  ages 11 and 15, in 2012 while he was their babysitter.

