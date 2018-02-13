× Tree Tapping at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Trees with little blue bags line a pathway at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near Marshalls Creek, as groundskeepers get ready to start tapping trees.

“It’s wonderful and we found the best time to tap trees around here at Shawnee and I think even around the rest of the world is when it’s freezing at night and above freezing during the day,” said Jeromy Woo, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

Jeromy Wood is the marketing director at the resort. He says more than two dozen trees throughout the resort are tapped for maple syrup.

“We use every drop of it at our resort. I think it’s 40 gallons of sap makes one gallon of syrup. So it’s a lot of work, it’s a labor of love but our guests love it,” said Woo.

Eventually, the bags of sap are brought into the kitchen. It’s all boiled down and made into syrup.

Chefs at Shawnee say this is a little early for maple syrup season, but they aren’t complaining.

“I can’t imagine anything better than fresh-made pancakes with some fresh-made syrup that is grown right here,” said Chef Mike Abate, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

The chef says once the weather starts warming up during the day, the sap should start flowing and the syrup making process will begin shortly after that.