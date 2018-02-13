Talkback 16: Potholes, Ash Wednesday, Dogs Vs. Cats

Posted 6:50 pm, February 13, 2018, by , Updated at 04:22PM, February 13, 2018

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the temporary fix for potholes, Ash Wednesday falling on Valentine's Day, and condemning a caller who prefers cats over dogs.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s