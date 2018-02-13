Scranton Asks Court to Triple Local Services Tax
SCRANTON — The city of Scranton was in court Tuesday looking for permission to take more money out of paychecks.
The city needs court approval to triple the local services tax to $156. the city hopes to generate about $5 million as it attempts to crawl out of its financial hole.
The court has approved the tripling of the local services tax in each of the last three years.
A judge will rule at a later date.
The decision will affect about 30,000 people.
The city’s attorney tells Newswatch 16 he is confident Scranton will get the permission it needs to triple the local services tax.
