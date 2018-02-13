Quirky and Endearing Candy Heart Messages Created With A.I.

February 13, 2018

A research scientist trained a computer system to create some candy heart messages ahead of Valentine's Day.

But it's not easy to figure out the sentiment.

Research scientist Janelle Shane collected all the heart messages she could find and then gave them to the learning algorithm.

The neural network system produced some messages that could pass -- and some perhaps, not as effective.

A neural network is a computer system modeled on the human brain and nervous system.

The good range from "Dear Me" to "Love Bot."

Others range are "Team Bear," "Fang," and "Love 2000 Hogs Yea."

