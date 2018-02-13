Pottsville Boys Advance To Schuylkill League Title Game

Posted 10:45 pm, February 13, 2018, by

The No. 8 Pottsville boys basketball team beat Panther Valley 76-36 in the Schuylkill League semifinals. The Crimson Tide advance to face their rivals, Blue Mountain in the championship game on Friday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

