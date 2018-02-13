× People in Tamaqua Upset Over Proposed Food Stamps Cuts

TAMAQUA — Part of President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for next year would mean cuts to the food stamp programs.

His plan is to reduce the food stamp program by more than $200 billion over the next 10 years. One of the biggest changes President Trump is proposing is to reduce the amount of money issued to people who use food stamps and replace that money with packages of food delivered directly to their homes.

There are a number of people who live in Tamaqua who use food stamps, including Laurie Nothstein.

“There isn’t much to like about it because they’re making cuts all the time and it’s cutting everybody out of everything,” Nothstein said.

She and other people who use food stamps told Newswatch 16 they are unhappy to learn about the proposed cuts to the program. This week, President Donald Trump announced his proposed budget for next year, which included a $17 billion cut to the “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program” known as “SNAP” or food stamps.

“I think these cuts are stupid,” Milton Davis of Tamaqua said. “He said he’s going to make America great again, but he’s not. He’s destroying America by messing with his own people.”

President Trump plans to change the program so that food stamp users would receive a combination of food stamps and packages of food delivered directly to their homes. Tammy Schock of Tamaqua said she doesn’t know that the food she would get would be the same as being able to shop on her own.

“I mean, I appreciate what I get, but don’t give me outdated food,” Schock said. “Come on, we’re no guinea pigs.”

Another part of President Trump’s plan for the food stamp program would also require able-bodied adults to take part in a work program to receive their benefits.

We should note, there are plenty of comments supporting changes to the food stamp program on a post we put on the WNEP Facebook page.