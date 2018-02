× Joan Jett, Styx and Tesla Announce Summer Tour, Includes Stop in Hershey

HERSHEY — Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Styx, and special guest Tesla have announced a North American summer tour, which includes a stop in Hershey.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and @STYXtheBand with special guest @TeslaBand this summer…

Presales start 2/14* at 10am local time. Dates: https://t.co/QZYgqp5Nvm *Presales for Irvine, Concord, Wheatland and Bristow begin 2/21 at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/2xpKUgUOEu — Joan Jett (@joanjett) February 13, 2018

The tour will roll into Hershey’s GIANT Center on June 30.

Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased on Live Nation.

In addition to its stop in Hershey, the summer tour will also visit Pittsburgh and Holmdel, NJ.

The tour kicks off May 30 in Irvine, California.