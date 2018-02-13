Fire Department Re-elects Convicted Sex Offender as Chief

SPARTANSBURG, Pa. – You’ll find the name of Roger Gilbert listed as volunteer fire chief in the small Pennsylvania town of Spartansburg. In fact, the 43-year-old just got re-elected.
The problem, though, is that you’ll also find his name listed in the state’s Megan’s Law database for sex offenders, reports the Corry Journal.
Back in 2001, Gilbert was convicted of “involuntary deviate sexual intercourse” with a 4-year-old girl and served a 5- to 10-year prison sentence.
Gilbert says he’s a changed man—”that was 20 years ago”—but his re-election is drawing plenty of attention after the story was picked up nationally by the AP.
Spartansburg is about 40 miles southeast of Erie, notes PhillyVoice, which points out that Gilbert was elected twice to his post as chief by his fellow firefighters, not the public. (Only about 300 people live in the town.)
“The firemen have always elected their own officers and that’s how it’s always been done,” Mayor Ann Louise Wagner tells the Journal. “We don’t question their decisions.” (Gilbert might see a change in his passport the next time he renews.)
5 comments
Does this fire company have a youth mentoring program? I sure hope not! Wth???
laura
pedophiles are pretty much the 1 criminal that can’t be rehabilitated. 10 years 20 years 30, doesn’t really matter he’s still a pedophile and will reoffend if he hasn’t already.
Ken
Isn’t this a fire chief requirement in Pa?
C’mon down
Come to our next meeting and find out. Last Monday of the month. There will be plenty of people to greet you and make you feel welcome.