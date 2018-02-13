× Eagle Scout Putting Together Museum to Honor Veterans

GREAT BEND — Inside a room on the third floor of VFW Post 6223 in Susquehanna County, you can find a plethora of war artifacts dating back centuries.

In the spring, those items will be organized and put on display for a mini-museum honoring veterans. This is all part of Thomas Gibson’s Eagle Scout project for Troop 83 out of Conklin.

“I’ve always loved veterans,” Gibson said. “I’ve always loved what they’ve done for our country and the stuff they’ve used. So, I figured it would be nice to give everyone a taste of what all of it was.”

Gibson is working on the project with several other scouts from his troop. They plan to have the museum finished by Memorial Day. His mother can’t wait for that day.

“Oh, I’m probably going to cry,” Rhonda White said. “The leadership that’s going on, the group of guys that are working with him and just everything happening. I’m just going to be proud.”

For Gibson’s troop leader, this is one of the more impressive Eagle Scout projects he’s seen.

“This is probably larger than most of the projects I’ve seen,” Anthony Crosby said. “Definitely a big undertaking for an Eagle Scout project.”

As to where all of the artifacts came from?

“Places like Russia, Germany, France, and the United States,” Gibson said. “We have a wide variety of artifacts that span all the way back to the 1600s.”

Gibson hopes to someday be a veteran himself. He’s dreamed of joining the Army since he was 3 years old.

“When other kids are saying Batman is their hero, he said General Eisenhower,” White said.

Gibson has received some funds from local businesses and continues to search for more help to help him with this project.