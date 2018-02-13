× Cupcake Bouquets at New Scranton Bakery

SCRANTON — Electric City Bakehouse in downtown Scranton is not even technically open yet, but owner Michelle Cadden is already booked with over 50 orders for Valentine’s Day. That is because of her unique take on her special flower bouquets made out of cupcakes and icing!

“Valentines Day is obviously a great time for flowers and sweets, so we are very thankful that we got the influx of orders that we did. It was a great boost to start the business, so we’re really excited,” Cadden said.

She has been in the process of opening her bakery since July. She thought what better way to get her name out there than to start with the sweetest holiday of the year. She was featured last weekend on WNEP’s Home & Backyard.

“We are just prepping a ton of bouquets for people. Just hoping to bring some smiles to everyone’s faces.” Cadden said.

The bouquets are made to order with either eight or 12 cupcakes, and up to four different flavors. The bouquets are filled in with icing and fresh greenery.

“We have a ton of containers here that we’re prepping, just baking about 800 cupcakes, and they’ll all be going out between today and tomorrow,” Cadden explained.

800 cupcakes will make about 50 of the cupcake flower bouquets.

“I’m just loving bringing joy to everyone, and hoping that they love their bouquets,” She said.

Cadden is not taking any more orders for Valentine’s Day, but she says she will be taking orders for bouquets all year round, for any occasion.

Electric City Bakehouse officially opens its doors for business Thursday. Regular hours will be Wednesdays-Sundays. It is located on the 300 block of Penn Avenue in Downtown Scranton.