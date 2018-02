× Card Skimming Device Found at Ski Lodge in Poconos

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A man is accused of stealing credit card information from dozens of people at a ski lodge in the Poconos.

Officers arrested Marius Serban of New York City on Friday.

Investigators say he placed a skimming device on an ATM at Camelback Ski Lodge near Tannersville starting January 19 until early February.

Since then, police believe he stole information from nearly 100 people.