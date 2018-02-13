× Business Owner Sentenced for Bank Fraud

SHAVERTOWN — A federal judge sentenced a business owner from Luzerne County for bank fraud.

Richard Morgan, 54, of Shavertown, was the owner of Wilkes-Barre Bookkeeping LLC.

Companies contracted him to handle payroll services, but instead of paying the companies’ taxes, prosecutors said he embezzled nearly $400,000 for himself between March 2010 and October 2016.

Morgan must serve more than three years in federal prison and pay nearly half a million dollars to his victims and the IRS.