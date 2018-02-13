Business Owner Sentenced for Bank Fraud

Posted 5:28 pm, February 13, 2018, by , Updated at 05:27PM, February 13, 2018

SHAVERTOWN — A federal judge sentenced a business owner from Luzerne County for bank fraud.

Richard Morgan, 54, of Shavertown, was the owner of Wilkes-Barre Bookkeeping LLC.

Companies contracted him to handle payroll services, but instead of paying the companies’ taxes, prosecutors said he embezzled nearly $400,000 for himself between March 2010 and October 2016.

Morgan must serve more than three years in federal prison and pay nearly half a million dollars to his victims and the IRS.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s