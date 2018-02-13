Arrest in Wilkes-Barre Shooting

Posted 6:29 pm, February 13, 2018

WILKES-BARRE -- Police in Wilkes-Barre arrested a man for a shooting in the city.

Officers say Robert Rodriguez, 23, of Plymouth, shot another man on Parrish Street on February 2.

The victim was shot several times and survived.

Rodriguez faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, and weapons violations.

