Arrest in Wilkes-Barre Shooting

WILKES-BARRE -- Police in Wilkes-Barre arrested a man for a shooting in the city.
Officers say Robert Rodriguez, 23, of Plymouth, shot another man on Parrish Street on February 2.
The victim was shot several times and survived.
Rodriguez faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, and weapons violations.
41.230322 -75.896123
4 comments
roflmao
He’s cute like that ice skater thingy.
Chappie
If we build it they can’t come, build the wall!
HAL 9000
Of course, he is. And, such a metro-sexual look, too! Them eyebrows……….did HE wax them, himself? Props for that, dudero.
Ken
Seems like alot of shootings in Wilkesbarre huh Hal? Sheesh!