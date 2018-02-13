The No. 2 Abington Heights boys basketball team beat Scranton 65-45. With the win, the Comets clinched the Lackawanna League Division 1 title.
Abington Heights Boys Top Scranton, Clinch League Title
-
Bianchi Reaches Milestone, as Abington Heights Beats Scranton
-
Lackawanna League Basketball – Abington Heights and Scranton Prep
-
Abington Heights vs Scranton Boys Basketball Preview
-
Scranton Prep Boys Preview Abington Heights
-
Abington Heights Boys Top Scranton Prep 67-47
-
-
Scranton Prep Battles Past Abington Heights 51-45
-
Scranton Prep Girls Beat Abington Heights 43-37
-
Susquehanna Tops Montrose in Lackawanna League First Half Title
-
Holy Cross Boys Beat Mid Valley in Lackawanna League First Half Title
-
Dunmore Girls Beat Scranton in Lynett Semifinals
-
-
Abington Heights vs Scranton Prep girls basketball
-
Live Hardwood Action on WNEP!
-
Abington Heights Runs Away From Holy Cross in Boys Basketball Opener