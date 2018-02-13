Abington Heights Boys Top Scranton, Clinch League Title

Posted 10:43 pm, February 13, 2018, by

The No. 2 Abington Heights boys basketball team beat Scranton 65-45. With the win, the Comets clinched the Lackawanna League Division 1 title.

