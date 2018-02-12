Worker Injured in Roof Collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLYTHE TOWNSHIP -- A man was seriously hurt when a roof collapsed on him in Schuylkill County.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 the man was part of a two-man demolition crew working to tear down this house Sunday on Silver Creek Road in Blythe Township, near New Philadelphia.

The man's name has not been released, but emergency crews say he was unconscious when they pulled him out of the wreckage in Schuylkill County.