Valentine's Day Reservations in the Poconos

EAST STROUDSBURG — Tim Smedley is the Executive Chef at Trackside Station in East Stroudsburg and Garlic on Main Street in Stroudsburg. This week, he’s got a lot of cooking to do and says it’s not just on Valentine’s Day.

“We have tons of Tuesday and Thursday reservations but Wednesday is still a heavy hitter. The beauty of the community is that you have to cater to everybody,” said Smedley.

Because Valentine’s Day falls on Ash Wednesday this year, a lot of Catholics are opting to celebrate the day of love earlier or later in the week.

To mark the start of the Lenten season on Ash Wednesday, Catholics don’t eat meat and typically only have one full meal.

“This is just another opportunity to bring some beautiful fish in. Fresh, always fresh and it’s just a good opportunity,” said Smedley.

While some business owners say they have a lot of people coming in on Tuesday and Thursday, places like The Beer House Cafe say they are booking fast for Wednesday and because of it, they are offering a special menu for those who might be fasting.

“We are dedicating that day to doing a vegan menu. We will have options available for those who want the burger or not but we will have plenty of food for vegans and for our Ash Wednesday celebrators,” said Chahrazed Chadli, The Beer House Cafe.

Smuggler’s Cove is a steak and seafood restaurant near Tannersville. Managers say they expect to be very busy this Valentine’s Day because it falls on Ash Wednesday.

“We want everyone to be happy, we do have fish every day. This is like a regular day for us but it will be a little bit busier,” said Kim Kinney, Smuggler’s Cove Asst. Manager.

Trackside Station, Garlic, The Beer House Cafe and Smuggler’s Cove are all still accepting reservations and encourage customers to call ahead.