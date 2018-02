Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP -- A detour is now in place for drivers in part of Schuylkill County.

PennDOT closed the Port Carbon St Clair Highway Bridge over Mill Creek near Saint Clair Monday while the deck is replaced.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen in June.

Crews also plan to close the Mount Laffee Road Bridge over the West Branch of the Schuylkill River in Norwegian Township to replace the deck and beams.

Work on that bridge is estimated to be completed in July.