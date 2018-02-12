Suspect Named in Scranton Gunfire

Posted 11:16 am, February 12, 2018, by

SCRANTON — Police are looking for a man in connection with gunshots fired in Scranton over the weekend.

An arrest warrant is out for Davon Hogan, 19, for aggravated assault.

Officers spent hours inside a home on Prospect Avenue Saturday night.

Investigators have not said what exactly happened here but warn that Hogan is considered armed and dangerous.

3 comments