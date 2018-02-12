Suspect Named in Scranton Gunfire
SCRANTON — Police are looking for a man in connection with gunshots fired in Scranton over the weekend.
An arrest warrant is out for Davon Hogan, 19, for aggravated assault.
Officers spent hours inside a home on Prospect Avenue Saturday night.
Investigators have not said what exactly happened here but warn that Hogan is considered armed and dangerous.
3 comments
ain'ta or no
John Henry’s folks.
Think Positive
Scranton is filled to the brim with low-life types with no scruples, and no brains.
coach
black guy