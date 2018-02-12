Squeaky Suspect Hitches a Ride With California Sheriff’s Deputy

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. – An unwanted hitchhiker took a ride with a California sheriff’s deputy after attaching himself to the patrol car’s windshield wiper.
The Alameda County sheriff’s office tweeted a photo of the “suspect,” who deputies say “was last seen on foot running to a hiding spot. The suspect is 4 inches tall, weighing 1 ounce and wearing a grey and white fury coat.”
The post reads that the mouse popped up on deputy Brandon Dennington’s K-9 vehicle as he was headed to a work assignment at the Golden State Warriors game.
The bulletin suspects the mouse “was likely a San Antonio Spurs fan trying to intimidate us.”
Whether the deputy considered the suspect adorable or abhorrent is unclear.
A similar incident happened to a Colorado Springs police officer when a raccoon hurled himself on top of the patrol car.
7 comments
Lora
It made me smile. And really, do you think they were too distracted to do their job? I think not. Get all the smiles a day you can.
coach
These police officers need to quit amusing them self with wild animals and rodents on their patrol car and start cracking down harder on the drug use . who is paying the police to play with animals I thought they were law enforcement not game commissioners …
Do your dudty please
I dont know comment is posted 3 different times but I do so apologize …..
coach
LOL
coach
and this is news ????????