Some Different Valentine’s Day Gifts

POTTSVILLE — You’ve heard the saying, “roses are red, violets are blue.” Well, this year, Lisa’s Floral Expressions in downtown Pottsville is adding rainbow-colored roses to the mix.

The shop says this time of year they get between 500 to 600 orders for Valentine’s Day flowers.

“We may do more than that. We’re not sure. Because gentlemen seem to wait to the last minute and we’re used to that so we’re ready for them,” said owner Lisa McMullin.

They’ll be spending the day delivering them all over the area.

“It’s a happy time to send flowers. We send flowers for a lot of depressing things most times throughout the year, so, this is one of the more happier times that we send flowers for.”

If flowers aren’t your thing, keep in mind jewelry is a girl’s best friend.

“Valentine’s Day is probably one of the busiest times, especially for a jewelry store. Believe it or not, there is love in the air and it’s a popular time for guys to get engaged,” said Patrick Murphy of Murphy Jewelers.

Murphy Jewelers in downtown Pottsville is making gift buying easier for its customers.

The jewelry store offers a package gift that includes a box of chocolates, a pair of earrings, and a live rose covered in gold.

“We preserve it in 24-carat gold, so like or love, these will last a lifetime. You don’t have to water them and they’re absolutely beautiful.”

Both shops in downtown Pottsville will be open on Valentine’s Day for the last-minute gift buyers.