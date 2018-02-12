Pleasant Valley High School Closed Monday Due to Safety Concern

ATTENTION. The High School will be closed today. There will be no school for High School students. Students who drive, please stay home. Students who take the bus, if you are receiving this now, please go home. The reason for the cancellation will be shared at a later time. — PV Bears High School (@PVBEARSHS) February 12, 2018

BRODHEADSVILLE — A high school in Monroe County is closed Monday, February 12, due to a safety concern.

According to the district, Pleasant Valley High School is closed as a precautionary measure.

Officials say students already on buses will be transported to the middle school.

Students who drive are asked to stay home and students who take the bus are asked to go home.

High school faculty and staff should report to the middle school.

School officials say the reason for the cancellation will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.