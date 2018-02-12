Pleasant Valley High School Closed Monday Due to Safety Concern

Posted 7:00 am, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:19AM, February 12, 2018

BRODHEADSVILLE — A high school in Monroe County is closed Monday, February 12, due to a safety concern.

According to the district, Pleasant Valley High School is closed as a precautionary measure.

Officials say students already on buses will be transported to the middle school.

Students who drive are asked to stay home and students who take the bus are asked to go home.

High school faculty and staff should report to the middle school.

School officials say the reason for the cancellation will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

2 comments