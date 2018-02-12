Looking Back at Olympic Star Adam Rippon

Posted 7:41 pm, February 12, 2018

Olympic figure skating star Adam Rippon is the talk of the town following his debut performance in the 2018 winter games in South Korea.

The Clarks Summit native delivered a flawless performance Sunday night to help secure the U.S. men's figure skating team a bronze medal in the free skate event.

Rippon still has a shot at Olympic gold. He's set to compete Friday in the men's single short program.

Rippon's Olympic success is a long time coming. Newswatch 16's Jim Coles profiled the young skater more than a decade ago, in 2003, following his first competition abroad.

