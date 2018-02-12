Local Olympian Remembered Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Winter Olympics is in full swing in South Korea. Did you know one of the most accomplished Olympians in U.S. history is from right here in our area?

Walter Tewksbury dominated the 1900 Summer Olympics in Paris. The track star from Wyoming county won five medals that summer.

We sprint Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to 2000 when the Commonwealth recognized Tewksbury's amazing run.

A group called the Walter B. Tewksbury Memorial Committee holds track meets and events all summer long in Tunkhannock. The committee wants to remember its hometown hero and encourage people to get out and run.