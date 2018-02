Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTROSE -- Weeks after a fire destroyed Original Italian Pizza in Susquehanna County, what remained of the well-known restaurant was torn down.

Flames destroyed the building in Montrose in January.

Businesses in the Montrose area donated equipment for the demolition free of charge.

The owner plans to rebuild in that same location.

For now, the pizza shop is open at a temporary location on Grow Avenue in Montrose.