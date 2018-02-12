Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Opens Letter Containing Suspicious Substance, Taken to Hospital

Posted 1:55 pm, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 01:51PM, February 12, 2018

NEW YORK - APRIL 1: Donald Trump, Jr. (R) and his wife Vanessa (L) attend the launch party for Players Club Magazine at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on April 1, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law opened a letter containing an unknown substance that was addressed to the President’s son, the New York Police Department said.

The letter was sent to the couple’s Manhattan apartment and opened around 10 a.m. ET Monday, authorities said. Vanessa Trump did not have an immediate reaction to the substance, which is being tested, the NYPD said.

The Fire Department of New York said three people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, but did not provide additional information on the nature of the injuries or the victims.

A message left with the Secret Service was not immediately returned.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments