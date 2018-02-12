Armed Robber Holds up Bank in Wayne County; Steals Teller’s Car

LAKE TOWNSHIP -- State police are investigating an armed bank robbery in Wayne County.
Troopers confirmed NBT Bank on Lake Ariel Highway in Lake Township was robbed around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The robber is described as a white man, about 6'3", and wearing a beige coat. Investigators said he had a rifle and stole a teller's car.
Newswatch 16 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.
41.454237 -75.378357
1 Comment
Roflmao
The Lantern fly’s are up to no good again! Sucking the fruits of the working dry.