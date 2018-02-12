× 75 Years of Wedded Bliss

LOCK HAVEN — Just in time for Valentines Day, a husband and wife from Clinton County are celebrating their diamond anniversary.

75 years ago today, just shy of 20 years old, Dora and Leroy of Lock Haven were married.

Theirs is a love story 75 years in the making.

“She was a pretty girl, beautiful girl to me. I had my eyes on her for a long time but she didn’t know it,” Leroy Wenker recalled.

Together in their home in Lock Haven, both just shy of 95 years old, Leroy and his wife Dora Wenker are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary

“We are proud of the fact that we made 75 years. aren’t we?

High school sweethearts, Leroy mustered up the courage to ask Dora out their senior year at Lock Haven High School.

The two dated for over a year before Leroy popped the question.

“I finally decided with all these other guys that were after her, there was only one way to tie her down and that was to marry her,” Leroy said.

At 19 years old in 1943, the two exchanged vows in Dora’s parents’ living room.

A month after getting married, Leroy was inducted into the Army. Dora followed him and worked at the Army base until Leroy was deployed. He served in France during World War II.

“I know dad has said on numerous occasion that being away from mom during the year that she was overseas that his faith in God kept him going,” said their son Denny Welker.

Five children, 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild later, this couple says being close to one another and their love for their family has kept them together.

“We love each other very much and we always will,” Dora said.

Dora and Leroy celebrated their anniversary with family over the weekend. They plan to have a dinner out with family on Monday.