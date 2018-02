Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLYTHE TOWNSHIP -- A man was badly injured after a roof collapsed on him during a home demolition in Schuylkill County.

It happened around noon Sunday along Silver Creek Road in Blythe Township near New Philadelphia.

The man was part of a two-person crew working to tear down a home.

According to the fire chief, the man was unconscious when firefighters pulled him out from under the roof.

There's no word on the victim's current condition. His name has not been released.