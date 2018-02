Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Monstrous machines roared their way back into Luzerne County this weekend.

Monster trucks took over Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre for this year's Monster Jam.

People packed the dirt-filled arena for a weekend full of powerful vehicles.

Motorsports fans got their fix of adrenaline as they watched trucks, ATV's and speedsters hit jumps and crush cars.

The show ran from Friday through Sunday.