Man in Custody Following Standoff in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Police surrounded a home in Scranton after investigators say shots were fired and a man with a gun wouldn't come out.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 the man threatened his wife and daughter as well as his neighbor. At some point, shots were fired.

There was a heavy police presence at Hickory Street and Pittston Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Officers had guns drawn and closed off the block where the man was holed up inside his home for more than an hour.

Eventually, police were able to take the man into custody. His name has not been released.

"The alley was cut off and the whole avenue and you could see through the alley that the whole next street over was blocked off," said Mary Kay of Scranton. "At one point, there were gunshots, so my husband and I ran in the house. No time to be a gawker."

No one was badly hurt during the standoff, just minor injuries to officers responding to the call.

Police tell us the man's wife and daughter are OK, and so is the neighbor.

The suspect is undergoing a mental health evaluation.