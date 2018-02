× Gunfire Outside Nightclub in Luzerne County

ASHLEY — Shots were fired outside a nightclub in Luzerne County.

Ashley police say two groups of people opened fire on one another in the parking lot of Bentley’s nightclub on Route 309 just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe at least one person was injured.

There’s no word what led up to the violence.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody.