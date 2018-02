Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMERTON -- A fire broke out at a home that neighbors say was in the process of being renovated in Carbon County.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday along the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue in Palmerton.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a neighbor who says the home is vacant, but the owner is renovating it with the hopes of renting it out this spring.

There is no word if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.