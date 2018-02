Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP -- State police are looking for the person who crashed into a ski shop in Susquehanna County.

A vehicle hit Guenther's Ski Haus in Clifford Township sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, according to employees.

The crash damaged the building and knocked merchandise off the walls. The driver took off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.