Deadly Crash Closes I-80 for Hours in the Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- One person is dead after a crash that closed part of Interstate 80 in the Poconos for hours.

State police said a tractor trailer and a car collided in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the Tannersville exit just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

According to the coroner, six people were in the car. An adult female passenger was killed. Her name has not been released. Two other people in the car were seriously hurt.

That stretch of the interstate was shut down for nearly five hours. It reopened around 10 a.m.